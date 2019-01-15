Eminem is the king of workout playlists according to Spotify

Who could have guessed that Slim Shady would be the go to person for when you are trying to lose weight?

But according to Spotify, Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” is the top global streamed song of all time for the third year in a row. Spotify released details of which songs are making it to the top of the lists of the 43.5 million workout-themed playlists that feature on the site.

Although Eminem’s 2002 hit song is the most streamed workout song of all time on Spotify, it only comes in third place for 2018, beaten by Drake’s “God’s Plan”. However, “Till I Collapse” is still the go-to song for the male species as well as those generally aged 13-34, while women apparently prefer sweating to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”.