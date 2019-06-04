Kaizer Chiefs' former home ground sparks war

Residents of Phefeni, Soweto, have vowed to fight renewed efforts to build houses on a piece of land that was once used by Kaizer Chiefs when it was founded.

The 1.3 hectares of land across the road from Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung's home is at the centre of long-standing battle between a developer and locals who refuse to allow bonded houses to built on the land.

The land in question was owned by Uniting Reformed Church which signed an agreement with developer, Cliff Becker, allowing him to build houses and in return refurbish the church.

Becker said he has tried for 14 years to get development going on the land but has faced resistance from the residents who wanted the property preserved because of its soccer heritage value.

He said he has since consolidated the property and subdivided and obtained approval from the City of Johannesburg to build 43 bonded houses.