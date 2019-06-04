Kaizer Chiefs' former home ground sparks war
Residents of Phefeni, Soweto, have vowed to fight renewed efforts to build houses on a piece of land that was once used by Kaizer Chiefs when it was founded.
The 1.3 hectares of land across the road from Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung's home is at the centre of long-standing battle between a developer and locals who refuse to allow bonded houses to built on the land.
The land in question was owned by Uniting Reformed Church which signed an agreement with developer, Cliff Becker, allowing him to build houses and in return refurbish the church.
Becker said he has tried for 14 years to get development going on the land but has faced resistance from the residents who wanted the property preserved because of its soccer heritage value.
He said he has since consolidated the property and subdivided and obtained approval from the City of Johannesburg to build 43 bonded houses.
But angry residents told Sowetan yesterday the project "will not happen".
"He will never build houses here. When people fight they use their hands. We will fight him even with our feet," said resident Thoko Mngomezulu.
"This space belongs to the community. When our children come back from school, this is where they train. On weekends, there are tournaments which are held here.
"We as elderly women also train here. Where are we expected to go with our children?"
Another resident, Jabulile Mthethwa, said: "This soccer pitch is very useful to us. Kids play here, schools [pupils] come and train here. We don't want those houses here.
"If that man tries to start building, we will take his construction material. This space is special to us. Kaizer Chiefs started from these grounds".
Becker said despite ongoing resistance he would go ahead.
"We've got permission to build, construction should [start] in about three to four months' time. If they want the land they must buy it," he said.
He said another piece of land had been cleared to be used as a soccer pitch.
But residents rejected Beckers's alternatives, saying the piece of land nearby was a just a dump site and the soccer pitch he was referring to was too far.