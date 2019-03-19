TravelTuesday: Take to the skies in a hot air balloon

Best time to go

While you can take a hot air balloon trip any time of the year, the best time to do so in South Africa is during the winter. Hot air balloons get their lift from the change in temperatures between the air in the balloon and the air outside of the balloon. Because of the chilly winter mornings we experience, this is easier to achieve during the winter.

Where to go

Most hot air balloon companies can be found in the Magaliesburg and Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site region which has some of the safest hot air ballooning weather in the world.

1. Bill Harrop’s Original Balloon Safaris offers flights in the Magalies River Valley. These packages include a hot drink and snacks before take-off, sparkling wine or orange juice during the flight or upon landing and a scrumptious, full “champagne breakfast” after the flight. They also offer game viewing flights in Mabula Game Reserve and Entabeni Safari Conservancy in Limpopo. If you have a special request for a flight in another area, they will research the feasibility of the flight and quote you individually.

2. Sun Fun Africa Safaris offers flights in the Magalies River Valley and Pilansberg National Park. They also organise special hot air balloon rides for engagements, anniversaries or birthdays. If you’re in search for a more exclusive experience, book one of their ivory packages that include a hot air balloon ride, elephant experience, game drive and accommodation – depending on the package you choose.

3. Hot Air Ballooning SA offers hot air balloon flights from all over South Africa, including the Cradle of Humankind, Dinokeng, Parys, Sabie, Clarens, Bloemfontein, Drakensberg, the Midlands, Tula, Augrabies, Riebeek Valley and Graaff Reinet. The price includes a hot drink while the balloons inflate, a glass of sparkling wine after landing and breakfast.