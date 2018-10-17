Local celebs tell us what true beauty means to them

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" as said by author Margaret Wolfe Hungerford. The meaning of beauty can differ in a number of ways, and means different things to different people.

In an age where digital distortion and extensive photo-shopping has somewhat distorted the idea of attainable beauty, personal care brand Dove has come up with a campaign to stop digital distortion by way of the No Digital Distortion Mark Movement to reinforce its stance as a brand that ensures beauty confidence.

Senior Public Relations Manager, from Unilever beauty and personal care for Africa- Sphelele Mjadu, says that authentically African beauty should be celebrated.