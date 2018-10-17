Local celebs tell us what true beauty means to them
"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" as said by author Margaret Wolfe Hungerford. The meaning of beauty can differ in a number of ways, and means different things to different people.
In an age where digital distortion and extensive photo-shopping has somewhat distorted the idea of attainable beauty, personal care brand Dove has come up with a campaign to stop digital distortion by way of the No Digital Distortion Mark Movement to reinforce its stance as a brand that ensures beauty confidence.
Senior Public Relations Manager, from Unilever beauty and personal care for Africa- Sphelele Mjadu, says that authentically African beauty should be celebrated.
“We’ve also chosen to partner with real South African women who represent the Dove brand and have consistently advocated for body positivity through real beauty stories, something they have continued to do more aggressively over the last couple of months.” she says.
Tv and radio personality Hulisani Ravele, popular stylist Kwena Baloyi and actress and cultural activist Sthandiwe Kgoroge gave us their take on what beauty means to them.
Seeing is believing, and so often, many of us do not believe we are beautiful simply because we have never seen someone who looks like us being labeled or celebrated as beautiful."Hulisani Ravele
Understanding beauty is about knowing that perfection is an illusion sold by society and sometimes by the media."Kwena Baloyi
No one is perfect, and we need to show that we are serious about supporting real people. I am comfortable in my own skin, and this celebrates that."Sthandiwe Kgoroge