Enough of this bullying of thriving women of colour

Being a black woman is tiring. It is an existence that means your whole reality is politicised, scrutinised and marginalised.

This past week, nothing has highlighted that more than the treatment of Serena Williams and Caster Semenya, two of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

Of course, their dominance, despite all their accolades and statistics, remains largely questioned, because … they are female and black. In case you are not familiar with the media storm that has rained on Williams’s US Open final parade, the 23-times Grand Slam champion was fined $17000 (R255000) for a culmination of events that have widely been condemned as sexist and unfair.

Semenya, on the other hand, shared her latest ad campaign which highlights the constant barrage of criticism she has suffered through her career.

But, the thing is, these two instances are only a drop in the ocean of the lived experience of most black women, as we exist in the vortex that is the crossover between racism and sexism.