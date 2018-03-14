Is the morning after pill safe?

So what is the recommended contraceptive to use? "Any one that suits the person's body," says Dr McIntosh, although she is quick to warn that that a number of women prefer not to use other forms of contraceptives because it affects their hormones.

Dr McIntosh also warns women against the high levels of progestogen in emergency contraceptives. "They pump 500 times the required amount of hormones down their throats. Why would you do that? It's like smoking 500 times too much weed," she says. "Women who are obese; women who smoke or have high blood pressure cannot be using emergency contraceptives."

Although sales are high for emergency contraceptives, a number of women have fallen pregnant on the morning after. Palesa Tau, who frequently used EC says that she fell pregnant despite using the morning after pill. Since her pregnancy, she has changed her tune. "Condomise, at least you know you'll be a bit safe from AIDS and rather try out other long term options instead of the morning after pills. They're too risky."

Although there seems to be more products for female emergency contraceptives Tau is adamant that there should be a bigger focus on male contraceptives, even though it may be in vain. "It will probably be the same. Condoms are accessible to men but still, I think human beings are inherently careless."

