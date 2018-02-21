Sex-toy parties give women a heads-up

If you've ever wanted to have some naughty adult fun with your girlfriends, why not have a sex-toy party?

While it may sound crass and uncouth to some, sex-toy parties can be great, harmless fun with a group of consenting adults - and you could learn a lot too.

This is because not only do you get to browse through a variety of toys in the privacy of your home, but a knowledgeable consultant is also right there to walk you through how everything works!

We spoke to Nicola Byrne who is the founder of Bachelorette, a kinky online store that offers these services and more to women looking to have a good time, while learning and purchasing sexy lingerie and sex toys.

Byrne hosts sex-toy parties, mostly for bachelorettes getting ready to walk down the isle, but says any group of girls can hire out her services.

"I started this business in 2006 after realising that there was a need for women to have fun, sexy parties. At the time there weren't a lot of options for women about to get married, except for kitchen parties that consisted of kitchen teas, and grannies and aunts baking up a storm in the kitchen," she says.