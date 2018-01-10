Hapgood says: "The immune system‚ in general does quite a good job of defending against HIV in the genital tract."

The immune system's response means that many unprotected sex acts with an HIV-positive person won't actually lead to an HIV infection. The immune system can sometimes prevent viruses from infecting the body‚ explained Hapgood.

Weakening the immune system makes contracting HIV easier.

Scientists have long known the synthetic hormone MPA increases an animal's chances of acquiring viruses. Some HIV researchers have given it to chimpanzees to increase their chance of contracting Simian HIV. Doctors also know using this hormone at high concentrations‚ ten times that of what is used in contraception‚ can weaken the immune system‚ when used as part of a cancer patient's treatment.

The new review asks if much smaller concentrations of MPA‚ as in the case of contraceptives‚ still suppresses the immune system.

It does‚ explained Hapgood. "The hormone may also make it easier for the virus to travel into the body through the cells lining the genital tract‚" she said.

But what health experts should do about the contraceptive's HIV link is complicated.

"There is a lot at stake‚" explains Hapgood.

The World Health Organisation has had experts meeting regularly on the issue in Geneva‚ since at least 2012.

The difficulty is not just with the quality of human evidence‚ but the problem is the injection is the most popular form of contraception in Sub -Saharan Africa.

It is easy to take every three months without the knowledge of male partners‚ who may not approve of birth control.

It reduces the frequency poor women need to pay to travel to a clinic.

"If word gets out that it could be dangerous‚ people could stop contraception all together‚" said Hapgood.

The World Health Organisation explains it is too risky to reduce contraception options in places where the Depo Provera injection is one of the only widely available and cost effective contraceptives---especially in countries with a high maternal mortality - and many unwanted pregnancies.