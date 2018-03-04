News

Sex videos rock TV star's marriage

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 04 March 2018 - 10:33
Are happy marriages pie-in-the-sky? A hot-shot couple shows how easy it is for affairs to mess things up.
A popular TV producer and TV production company owner and his actress wife separated allegedly because she found sex tapes and images of her husband cheating with his subordinates and other nyatsis.

Also central to the separation appears to have been the husband's confrontation with his wife: he accused her of harassing a model that he's apparently having an affair with.

Things got really ugly when, the wife said, he smashed her cellphone by throwing it out of his car window in a fit of rage. 

