Sunscreen is non-negotiable - no matter what your skin colour!

If you grew up in South Africa, chances are you have memories of beach summer holidays, or long, hot, dry summer days accompanied by evening thunder storms. I clearly remember the feeling of contentment on balmy evenings after a whole day spent frolicking in water with my siblings and friends.

But our skin tone would be two to three shades deeper, and feel sensitive to the touch. There would be patches that were clearly peeling off, usually on our noses and shoulders. This would happen despite my mother’s diligence in applying thick layers of gunky, white sunscreen all over our bodies — mainly our faces. We hated the stuff.

I now know that our skin burnt despite my mother’s efforts. The sunscreen was applied just before leaving the house for the beach and would not be reapplied in all those hours we spent in the water and were exposed to direct sunlight. Big mistake — even for black kids.

“It is true that about 80% of sun damage on our skins happens before the age of about 25. Thereafter, it becomes a matter of poor ability to heal with age, which contributes to the rest of the photo-ageing issue,” Dr Irshad Mohummed Essack says.