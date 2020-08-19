Killed university student was an #Am-I-Next activist
A 19-year-old university student, Asithandile Zozo, who organised gender-based violence protests following last year’s horrific killing of the University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, was herself murdered on Monday this week.
The incident happened exactly a week before the anniversary of the murder of Mrwetyana, who was also 19 when she was killed on August 24 last year. Mrwetyana was raped, tortured and killed inside a post office station by an employee. Her murder triggered one of the biggest protests against gender-based crime the country has ever seen. ..
