Song against femicide a big hit

R&B and Afro-soul sensation Loyiso Gijana's song about the killing of women in SA has taken the country by storm.

The emotional song, titled Madoda Sabelani, was released on Tuesday and has become a hit on social media. It is dedicated to the women who were killed in the past two weeks.

By yesterday afternoon, the song had already received more than 100,000 shares and views on social media.

Gijana said initially he wanted to compose a tribute song for the late Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was a friend. The two went to the same high school.

He said he realised that a lot of women were victims of gender-based violence and dedicated the song to all victims. The song was composed by Gijana alone and he also did all the backing vocals.