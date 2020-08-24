Health department says R1m tender did not go to a dead man

“The Eastern Cape department of health wishes to state categorically that the newspaper article contains falsehoods that border on absurdity. The director of 2KS Construction is not the person listed in the article. The director is alive and he is Nceba Kwakweni,” said department spokesperson Siyanda Manana.

Called for comment on Sunday, Kwakweni opted not to speak to the Dispatch.

“Let’s leave this. I am not going to comment,” he said.

Asked why Matshaya’s name appeared on the list of companies which benefited, Manana said they will furnish a response on Monday.

Last week Daily Dispatch spoke to a health department employee who alleged ghost companies were receiving work, and that the information of some companies was used but payments were made to others.

“Employees are encouraged to report any wrongdoing to the department or to law enforcement agencies so action can be taken,” said Manana.

Over the weekend the Dispatch fielded a number of calls from company directors who complained that their companies also appeared on the list, but they had not been given work. One director sent a text message to complain that his company had received nothing but appeared as a company the provincial department had paid.