KeepTheEnergy: Insta account keeps the memory of SA's GBV victims alive

On September 6 2019, a post. The words "South African women fight back," around a Black Power fist.

They are a war cry. They are an instruction. Below, the caption reads "Keep fighting back #keeptheenergy." What followed is almost a year's worth of near-daily tributes to the victims of Gender-Based Violence in SA.

The Instagram account adopted the slogan Keep The Energy as its name, and today serves as the only almost-daily reminder of some of the harsh realities of being a woman in SA.

Throughout that September, "keep the energy" reverberated from women's mouths and loudspeakers as we marched to parliament, on campus, at vigils for Uyinene Mrwetyana and finally, at her memorial.

However, it was with the formation of this Instagram account that the phrase became a slogan for SA's youth-led movement against gender-based violence. It's a way of life for those aligned with the movement. In this fight, there's no space for fatigue.