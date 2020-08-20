'He messed with the wrong family': Kwasa Zozo's killer must never be free, says relative

The man responsible for murdering Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo must be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

This was the call by marchers, clad in black and carrying placards, who gathered outside the court in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape on Monday. Her alleged killer was admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he allegedly overdosed on tablets. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspect was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. He was charged with murder.

He briefly appeared in court on Thursday morning. The matter was postponed to August 26 for further investigation.

“There must be no bail, he must face the music. He must be sentenced to life without parole,” one of the organisers of the march, Khaya Sodlala, told TimesLIVE.