Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce their recoveries

Weeks after fearing she might have contracted the coronavirus, socialite Skolopad has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The star, who is a nurse by profession, took to social media two months ago to share her concern about catching the virus, having witnessed its effects in hospitals. Despite showing symptoms, her test results in May came back negative.

She returned to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she recently had a second test, which came back positive.

“Just got a phone call saying my results came back positive for Covid-19,” she said in the post.