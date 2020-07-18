Recommended isolation period for Covid-19 patients in SA now 10 days

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday evening that the isolation period had been reduced to 10 days.

“Tonight we wish to inform South Africans that the recommended isolation period for patients with confirmed Covid-19 infections is being reduced from 14 days to 10 days,” he said during a virtual briefing.