84-year-old struggle veteran dies in fire at her Soweto home

Struggle veteran Mirriam Setshego Martin died in a fire at her home in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Saturday morning, her family confirmed. She was 84.

Family spokesperson Moemise Motsepe said the house caught fire at about 4am.

He said the family suspected that Martin had finished her routine predawn reading of the Bible, this time with the aid of a candle because of load-shedding, resulting in accidental fire caused by the burning candle.

Her grandson, Elijah, who was sleeping in another bedroom, was “woken up by the smell of smoke but it was too late, my beloved granny lay lifeless in her bed”, he said.

Martin's uncle, black business stalwart Dr Sam Motsuenyane, said the family was “deeply anguished that the deceased passed in a blaze of fire after having survived cancer and high blood pressure for so many years”.

“It is a tragic and painful end, and what makes this particularly hard to bear is that her mother, who was my elder sister, lost her life after a primus stove exploded and the paraffin engulfed her in a raging fire. Any other way, perhaps, but not death by fire,” Motsuenyane said.

A post-mortem examination would be conducted by the Forensic Pathology department, after which Martin's remains would be released to the family for burial, which is planned for Thursday, July 23 at the Anglican Church in Zone 7 Meadowlands, Motsepe said.

Martin worked in different capacities at a clothing manufacturing factory in Johannesburg for many years, where she was active in the trade union movement as one of the activists who were at the forefront for better working conditions and benefits.