Solidarity Fund earmarks R1.9bn for Covid-19 response

The Solidarity Fund, created to help support SA’s health and welfare response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has earmarked R1.9bn for the country’s health interventions as the number of infections surge.

CEO Nomkhita Nqweni said on Friday the fund is moving to the second phase of its intervention, which is largely focused on health work and the health response, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE.

To date the fund has received R3.02bn in pledges, with almost the full amount converted and deposited into its bank account. Nqweni said almost 300,000 individuals have donated to the fund. The R1.9bn for the health response comes out of the total R3.02bn.

After an initially slow start, SA’s Covid-19 crisis has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks. The number of confirmed cases in the country has exceeded the 320,000 mark, worse than the UK, Spain and Iran.

The crisis is exposing the fragility of the public health system, and placing strain on private hospitals, which are seeing Covid-19 admissions soar in many parts of the country.