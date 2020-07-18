SA records 13,373 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

There have been 135 Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours in SA.

The cumulative number of infections as of Thursday evening was 337,594, which saw the country retain its status as the sixth worst-hit nation in terms of caseload on Worldometer, ahead of Mexico, Chile, Spain, the UK and Iran.

The number of infections tracked in SA over the past 24 hours was 13,373.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday evening that the total number of deaths in the country had reached 4,804.

There have been 178,183 recoveries across the country.