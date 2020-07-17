Labour minister Thulas Nxesi tests positive for Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for the highly infectious Covid-19.

This was confirmed by Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, in a media statement on Friday evening. This makes Nxesi, who is currently in self-isolation and working from home, a fifth member of the executive to contract the dreaded coronavirus.

Read the media statement: "This was the minister’s fourth round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus, and the first to return positive.

"Minister Nxesi is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home. All members of the office of the minister, who have come in contact with him will also undergo testing.

"The minister remains in high spirits and confident that he will beat the virus," said the statement.

Nxesi's colleagues who have also contracted the virus include defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, mining and energy minister Mantashe, social development deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu and correctional services deputy minister Nkosi Patekile Holomisa.

"Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and deputy minister Holomisa have since recovered and we wish our other colleagues, including minister Nxesi, a speedy recovery.

"We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vain, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

"Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing," said Mthembu.