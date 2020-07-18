Honour Madiba's legacy by putting nation's health first during Covid-19 pandemic, parliament urges

“As parliament, we would also like to urge every person living in SA today to ensure that whatever action they take is for the common good. The regulations that the government has put in place are designed to minimise the spread of the virus. We must follow the exemplary, selfless leadership of Tata Madiba and his peers, and put the health of all around us at home and in our communities first.

“As Madiba said, 'a fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.' The post-coronavirus period will require all of us to find ways to recover our economy, to reinstate the lost livelihoods of the majority and to continue our efforts of bringing about a just and equitable society.”

Parliament had during this time continued to intensify its scrutiny of executive action, passed legislation and facilitated people’s engagement in the battle against this pandemic, it said.

“As we honour Madiba, we must at all times strive to emulate his noble values and principles, care for others, stand with each other, fight for one another and protect each other against this pandemic. Madiba's revolutionary life has taught us that, with resilience, courage and determination, we can overcome even the most challenging battles.

“We stand in solidarity with all the unsung and selfless heroes at the forefront of the battle against this cruel and devastating enemy, such as doctors, nurses, scientists, police officers, amongst others. It is in the hands of all of us, united in our diversity, to make a difference and build a truly free, democratic and prosperous nation,” parliament added.