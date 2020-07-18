Zambian league to resume despite positive Covid-19 tests

Club spokesperson Christina Zulu said the social media post related only to the 30 negative cases, and that all 28 positive cases were revealed to the team later.

"There were two lots of tests done," Zulu told Reuters by telephone. "I cannot comment on how the results were received, but earlier in the week all the results we had were negative.

"But we are ready to play, our game with Zanaco will go ahead as scheduled. That is our understanding."

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) was caught unawares by reports of the positive cases at Rangers, saying the country’s Ministry of Health had revealed nothing to them.

Zambia’s sports ministry also stated that the league must resume as planned on Saturday.

There are 10 rounds remaining in the Super League season with six points separating leaders Rangers and Lusaka Dynamos in sixth in a congested top section of the table.