Thickleeyonce counts her blessing after robbery: 'Luckily I am not physically hurt'

By Deepika Naidoo - 18 July 2020 - 12:46
Lesego 'Thickleeyonce' Legobane thanked her followers on Twitter for their support in the aftermath of her being robbed.
Model Lesego Legobane, aka Thickleeyonce, is glad to have been left unharmed when she was robbed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, recently.

In a series of tweets, Thickleeyonce recounted the robbery, telling followers that her attackers pretended to be from an e-hailing service.

According to the star, the thieves stole some of her personal belongings like her phone and “a lot of money”.

The influencer said it was traumatic but she was just glad to have escaped unharmed.

“I am so upset and traumatised. Luckily I’m not physically hurt” she tweeted.

Many fans have since replied to the Twitter thread, with users sending their love and support to the Calvin Klein model.

“Your life is more precious than all the possessions they stole from you. We thank God for your life and safety. What they’ve stolen from you won’t make them wealthy, instead poverty will forever consume them,” said Twitter user Oletta.

Thickleeyonce said she has been in contact with SAPS about her case and warned others to be vigilant.

