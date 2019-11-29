Influencer 'ThickLeeyonce' on the mend after horrific car crash
A close friend of Lesego 'ThickLeeyonce' Legobane has shed light on the car accident that put the model and influencer in ICU.
Speaking exclusively to Sowetan LIVE, the friend that did not want to be named said Legobane was out of danger and on her way to recovery. The accident happened on Sunday afternoon around 3:40pm in Roodepoort.
Sowetan has learned that Legobane was driving from church with her two younger sisters (14 and 10) and nephew (4). They were allegedly hit by a speeding motorcycle on the front passenger side.
“The car spun twice. The 4-year-old flew out the car; however by God’s grace he didn't get a lot of injuries. Neither did the other two children aside from scratches from the broken glasses,” the friend said.
been in ICU for the past days, this is the most traumatic experience of my life. I cannot thank my God enough for giving me a second chance to live. God protected me and my siblings from a very tragic accident, I am filled with gratitude.— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) November 28, 2019
I am still in ICU and recovering🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBEjCj4VL6
“Lesego was the one who sustained the most injuries amongst the four. She has been in ICU for a week.”
Legobane suffered seven broken ribs, a broken collar bone and internal bleeding in her heart cage and lungs. “She will be undergoing an operation soon but doctors are saying she’s going to be okay,” the friend added.
“They're calling it a miracle. She will be home soon and back to normal life. She can't stop thanking God enough. She’s still in disbelief that she’s okay.”
On Thursday, Legobane took to social media to break the news.
“I am still in shock and I still can’t stop crying. I cannot thank my God enough for giving me a second chance to live. God protected me and my siblings from a very tragic accident, I am filled with gratitude,” she wrote.
“Please do not take your life for granted, it might sound corny but please live your life to the fullest because tomorrow is never guaranteed. Life is so fragile; we’re truly living on borrowed time. Thank you Heavenly Father for another chance to do this life thing again.”
