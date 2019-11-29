Influencer 'ThickLeeyonce' on the mend after horrific car crash

A close friend of Lesego 'ThickLeeyonce' Legobane has shed light on the car accident that put the model and influencer in ICU.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan LIVE, the friend that did not want to be named said Legobane was out of danger and on her way to recovery. The accident happened on Sunday afternoon around 3:40pm in Roodepoort.

Sowetan has learned that Legobane was driving from church with her two younger sisters (14 and 10) and nephew (4). They were allegedly hit by a speeding motorcycle on the front passenger side.

“The car spun twice. The 4-year-old flew out the car; however by God’s grace he didn't get a lot of injuries. Neither did the other two children aside from scratches from the broken glasses,” the friend said.