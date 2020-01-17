LIFT | Thickleeyonce says calling Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier 'plus size' is dangerous & harmful
The modelling industry and its beauty standards have again come under the spotlight as influencer and plus size blogger, Thickleeyonce, speaks up against classifying newly crowned Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier as "plus size".
She was responding to a tweep who congratulated the new queen for being the first plus size model to hold the Miss SA title, after she took over from Zozibini Tunzi who is currently serving her year-long reign as Miss Universe.
Thickleeyonce also identifies as a plus size model and says Sasha-Lee is much slimmer than she is.
“If she is plus size then what are we?," she asked, before blaming the media for what she called an inaccurate representation of women's body sizes.
“The representation of women's sizes in media is so inaccurate, it's truly disappointing and disheartening.”
How is she a plus size model? ? this is ludicrous.— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) January 16, 2020
Calling this slim woman plus size is harmful, if she’s plus size then what are we?
Before the crowning of Miss SA in August last year, Sasha-Lee had her hands full with media interviews in which she had to explain the requirements of the beauty industry.
Speaking to eNCA, she said there were various ways in which the size or weight issue could be unpacked.
She said she has never had an issue with how much she weighs, but has accepted that the industry she's in classifies her as a plus size model.
“I see myself as my size and I own that. I have never said that I was plus-size, but my industry labels me as such.”