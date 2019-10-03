ThickLeeyonce is having her best year yet

Plus-size model and photographer ThickLeeyonce is doing the most in 2019 and it looks like her dreams are all coming true.

The body-positivity activist told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that in terms of her career, this year was the best year she's ever had and all the work she put in seemed to be paying off.

“Honestly I feel like 2019 is it! It’s been such a kind year. I’m overflowing with gratitude. ‬‪I realised that my brand was getting the recognition it deserved when I started working with brands that I've always dreamt of working with.”

Lee explained she stated noticing that everything she ever wanted to come true was coming to life when her vision board started being her reality.

“That’s when I knew‬‪ that 2019 was a good year for my brand and that bigger brands wanted to associate themselves with me.”