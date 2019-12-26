Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don's rollercoaster romance

It was a fairytale romance that was set to last a lifetime, a romance that had already been revived once before; but 2019 was the year that Kelly K and Chad da Don's love finally died.

As Kelly and Chad celebrated the start of 2019, their romance was solid. Kelly had found her missing piece and the couple had referred to each other as husband and wife.

But not long after reports that there was trouble in paradise surfaced, with all their loved-up pictures from social media being deleted.