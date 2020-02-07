Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter
Zandie Khumalo has released a scathing statement, announcing her decision to “divorce” her sister and popular songstress Kelly Khumalo.
This after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from an alleged scam in which Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved.
Zandie took to Instagram to share the lengthy letter in which she expressed how heartbreaking it was for her to “love her sister from a distance”, labelling Kelly's statement “haphazard, premature and unnecessary”.
“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life with, my sister,” Zandie began.
Kelly released a statement earlier this week in response to reports that claimed Mhlo had allegedly embezzled R15,000 from a KZN-based event organiser using Kelly's name and brand.
“With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister's husband and manager, not my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be. So whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you,” Kelly wrote in the caption that accompanied her full statement on Wednesday.
Kelly's statement appears to have been the last straw for Zandie, who revealed a mountain of other issues that seem to have been bubbling under for a while.
These include:
-Kelly being happy to “exploit” Zandie as a back-up dancer and “lackie”
- Zandie having gone to jail, being questioned by the police and having to take a lie detector test because of Kelly
-Zandie being unhappy about how much she will be paid for her appearances in Kelly's upcoming reality show
-Zandie sending money to Kelly and her kids “when there was a problem”
- Enduring “abuse” from Kelly, among many other things that Zandie decided not to say.
Kelly seemed to be heartbroken by her sister's words and even told a fan in her Instagram comment section that things would never be the same for them after this.
“It is all well, I accept defeat, She wins, in fact, they both win. I wish them nothing but the best. This hurts more than I thought it would, but it is well,” said Kelly.
