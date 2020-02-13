Pic of The Day

The dress, the sash and a private entrance with Ramaphosa: Zozi at Sona

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 February 2020 - 10:02
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will attend Sona on Thursday, dressed by none other than Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will attend Sona on Thursday, dressed by none other than Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Newly appointed gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

Tunzi, who is on a parade tour in Johannesburg, is set to make her way to Cape Town later on Thursday.

SHE'LL BE HONOURING THE INVITE

Tunzi said she felt privileged to be a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man she greatly admires.

“It is an honour to be invited as a guest of the president to one of the events that underpins our democracy, the state of the nation address. I feel very privileged to have been asked to attend by our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, a man I greatly admire."

TimesLIVE reported that parliament revealed that Miss Universe and captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team Siya Kolisi will be among the event's 2,000 guests.

Citizens have confidence in Ramaphosa but he has to show courage in Sona

In his 2019 Sona, President Cyril Ramaphosa asserted that: "Now is the time to focus on implementation".
Opinion
6 hours ago

A SPECIAL MEETING

Tunzi will, however, not be walking the red carpet like the rest of the politicians.

Miss SA pageant spokesperson Janine Walker told Sunday Times that Tunzi will enter through a private entrance with Ramaphosa. — LEVELS!

“Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will not arrive with politicians on the red carpet. She will enter through a private entrance with President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Walker.

WHAT WILL SHE WEAR?

According to Walker, Tunzi will be dressed by none other than designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.

“She will not be wearing the Miss Universe crown, but she will be wearing the sash,” Walker said.

Tunzi returned to SA on Saturday for the first time since securing the coveted Miss Universe title in Atlanta, US, in December.

Ramaphosa asked Tunzi to be the ambassador against GBV as he took up the position of  AU chair at the weekend.

Zozibini Tunzi and four other South Africans who are flying the nation's flag high overseas

We love our Miss Universe, Zozi, but other women are also flying the flag high abroad.
S Mag
12 hours ago

Zozibini Tunzi set to brighten up parliament

Miss Universe on fleeting SA tour
Entertainment
3 days ago

Sona : Finding solutions to SOEs set to be the key focus

Building a capable state, job creation, ending corruption and the economy will likely take prominence when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his ...
News
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X