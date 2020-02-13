Zozibini Tunzi and four other South Africans who are flying the nation's flag high overseas
Our very own Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, landed in South Africa this past weekend for the first time since she was crowned Miss Universe. Masses gathered in celebration to welcome her with hearts full of love and great pride.
As a nation, she first stole our hearts with her intellect and natural beauty when she was crowned Miss SA in 2019. As if that was not enough, she became the third South African ever to receive the coveted Miss Universe crown.
It is always a pleasure to see our own do well, and even more so when they do well on an international scale. Zozibini is one of many South Africans flying the SA flag high internationally.
Here are other go-getters who are flying the SA flag high abroad.
Thuso Mbedu
Besides being nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the telenovela Is'thunzi, Thuso Mbedu has been making massive waves in the United States. Proving that we can achieve all we put our minds to, the actress managed to bag a lead role in a Hollywood series which is adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel 'The Underground Railroad'. This actress who is adamant to break boundaries is undoubtedly representing the nation well and making SA proud.
Sho Madjozi
Other than making us dance, Sho Madjozi also makes us proud. Alongside singer Chris Martin, she announced and explained how entry works for the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, through a Youtube video uploaded by Global Citizen. She also performed at the Global Citizen Festival in 2018 which was headlined by Beyonce and Jay-Z. As if receiving a BET award in 2019 was not enough, Sho Madjozi was featured on the global music platform 'Colors', where she performed her popular song 'John Cena'. In November 2019, she appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about this hit song of hers which is inspired by the famous wrestler John Cena, and voila…he appeared from backstage to surprise her. The video has since gone viral, further increasing the recognition of South African music abroad.
Mpumi Nobiva
Raised under difficult circumstances and losing her mother to HIV/AIDS at a young age, Mpumi Nobiva is proof that rock-bottom is capable of producing champions. This international motivational speaker travels the world to share her story of hope, courage and rising above her circumstances. She also advocates for mental health and healing, while doing various works of empowerment through her campaign known as "Share your story, Inspiring Courage", which she has taken to various institutions of learning in South Africa and various global stages.
Sade Giliberti
This videographer, photographer, producer, scriptwriter, director and web content creator is doing big things in the UK. Known to many for her presenting, Sade Giliberti is still flexing her presenting skills abroad. She has occupied the UK media space displaying great versatility, including working on a magazine show on arts and culture known as 'Outside the Box". The star has also managed to bag a few MC'ing and acting gigs, while doing exceptional work raising awareness around LGBTQI+ inclusivity within the media.