Zozibini Tunzi and four other South Africans who are flying the nation's flag high overseas

Our very own Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, landed in South Africa this past weekend for the first time since she was crowned Miss Universe. Masses gathered in celebration to welcome her with hearts full of love and great pride.

As a nation, she first stole our hearts with her intellect and natural beauty when she was crowned Miss SA in 2019. As if that was not enough, she became the third South African ever to receive the coveted Miss Universe crown.

It is always a pleasure to see our own do well, and even more so when they do well on an international scale. Zozibini is one of many South Africans flying the SA flag high internationally.

Here are other go-getters who are flying the SA flag high abroad.