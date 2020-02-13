Sona : Finding solutions to SOEs set to be the key focus

Building a capable state, job creation, ending corruption and the economy will likely take prominence when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address tonight.

The occasion in parliament in Cape Town will be attended by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Siya Kolisi, who recently led the Springboks to a World Cup win, will also be among the president's guests. Sinoyolo Qumba, a Grade 11 pupil from the Gibson Pillay Academy in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, who helped Ramaphosa draft his speech yesterday, will also be in the gallery.

Ramaphosa will be ushered in by a 19-year-old imbongi (praise singer), Masingita Shibambu, when he walks into the National Assembly.