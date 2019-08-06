Pinky Girl the DJ? Reality TV star hits back at criticism from fans
Pinky Girl has shaken the socials after a clip of her calling herself a "DJ" on V-Entertainment went viral.
The reality star was recently on the show, and a clip of her during an appearance on the program was shared across social media.
In the clip, Pinky Girl introduces herself as a "DJ" and tells viewers to catch her on Being Bonang Season 3.
This led to Twitter trolls dragging her and calling out V-Entertainment for its lack of fresh content.
Some said she was not good for TV, and should "stop confusing herself".
They also advised her to search for what she was good at, and pleaded with Bonang to "have an honest conversation with her".
Taking to Twitter, Pinky admitted she was nervous, and responded to the trolls one by one, throwing back the shade.
"Yes...akere black people like you are always checking out the negatives (and are) never happy for other people."
She added that her critics were "bored" because they had nothing else going on in their own lives.
"Black people don’t appreciate. especially when there’s nothing going on in their lives. Give people something to talk about. And move on. They are bored."
With all the negativity, Pinky found herself an ally in Penny Lebyane, who stood up for her telling trolls to allow her to diversify.
Along with the positivity from Lebyane, others encouraged her to work on her craft and wished her all the best with her future endeavors.