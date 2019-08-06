Presidency denies Cyril Ramaphosa was captured during his CR17 campaign

The presidency has maintained its position that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not captured "in advance" by those who offered donations to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign. This follows a scathing report by News 24, which claimed the president knew who the donors were.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday, the president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, denied claims made in the report, saying there was nothing sinister about their intentions, as they were all contributing towards rebuilding the ANC and the country. No favours were expected in return.

"Why the campaign took a decision to keep the day to day information away from the president was largely because they did not want such an obligation created on the president.