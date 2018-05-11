Lifestyle

#LTDWS | Does Somizi always have to throw shade at B* & her squad?

By Chrizelda Kekana - 11 May 2018 - 15:14

Look‚ we all know Somizi Mhlongo is the king of shade. In fact‚ that man can throw an entire forest of shade directed at anyone and at anytime. But Twitter found themselves asking if he'd ever be able to move on from "randomly" shading Bonang Matheba.

In almost every episode since the return of his reality show‚ Living The Dream With Somizi‚ the Idols SA judge has continuously said some side or snide remark about either Matheba‚ AKA or just anyone associated with her.

Last night‚ he went and called Pinky Girl‚ who is Bonang's cousin‚ a fly.

We shouldn't be shocked because we all know that Mhlongo and shade are in the same Whatsapp group. 

However‚ it was clear that viewers of his reality show weren't impressed that he continued to throw shade at Matheba.

When he compared Twitter's fave Pinky Girl to a fly‚ Twitter couldn't hold themselves back.

Once more Bonang's pinned quote was dominating the Twitter streets as a defense from the B Force.

"....they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves‚ nobody listens."

Well‚ shade always makes for a thrilling reality show and we know it will continue...

So‚ grab the popcorn! 

