Look‚ we all know Somizi Mhlongo is the king of shade. In fact‚ that man can throw an entire forest of shade directed at anyone and at anytime. But Twitter found themselves asking if he'd ever be able to move on from "randomly" shading Bonang Matheba.

In almost every episode since the return of his reality show‚ Living The Dream With Somizi‚ the Idols SA judge has continuously said some side or snide remark about either Matheba‚ AKA or just anyone associated with her.

Last night‚ he went and called Pinky Girl‚ who is Bonang's cousin‚ a fly.

We shouldn't be shocked because we all know that Mhlongo and shade are in the same Whatsapp group.