#LTDWS | Does Somizi always have to throw shade at B* & her squad?
Look‚ we all know Somizi Mhlongo is the king of shade. In fact‚ that man can throw an entire forest of shade directed at anyone and at anytime. But Twitter found themselves asking if he'd ever be able to move on from "randomly" shading Bonang Matheba.
In almost every episode since the return of his reality show‚ Living The Dream With Somizi‚ the Idols SA judge has continuously said some side or snide remark about either Matheba‚ AKA or just anyone associated with her.
Last night‚ he went and called Pinky Girl‚ who is Bonang's cousin‚ a fly.
We shouldn't be shocked because we all know that Mhlongo and shade are in the same Whatsapp group.
Somizi and shaaaade🌴🌴🌴 😂😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/7mB8RkQeP9— The Archer (@phumishabs) May 10, 2018
However‚ it was clear that viewers of his reality show weren't impressed that he continued to throw shade at Matheba.
When he compared Twitter's fave Pinky Girl to a fly‚ Twitter couldn't hold themselves back.
Bonang is always in his mouth.He must just put a sock in it. pic.twitter.com/rkCQxf0lKB— Les' (@LesetjaMadibana) May 10, 2018
So every episode he's gonna throw shade at Bonang. Bathi le ya mpukane in the kitchen uPinky girl. Hai it's too much now. #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/ipRmQMivie— Amazement (@Amaze_M) May 10, 2018
#LTDWSomizi Did he really name the fly, "pinky girl".. Somizi!. pic.twitter.com/qea3wy54uU— SuperSayenSwixzii (@AthiBakana21) May 10, 2018
#LTDWSomizi Pinky girl is dead should we host a memorial service for her like #Shamba pic.twitter.com/a6pyQB98G5— Goodwill Thomo (@GMathunywa) May 10, 2018
Did he just say pinky girl when hitting that fly #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/cgwMiV5SAt— #BecauseTeekayIsPretty (@Tumikay_) May 10, 2018
#LTDWSomizi somizi has no chill..as for pinky girl😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/DQa7bWF2U1— Sheldon👑 (@NtswaneLethabo) May 10, 2018
Last week Somizi said he's "always wanted to own a vineyard" This week he called a fly "PinkyGirl" ...the shade!!! Issss too much😂😂 #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/eWhdHpCnef— Noluthando Mokoena (@Noluteequeences) May 10, 2018
Once more Bonang's pinned quote was dominating the Twitter streets as a defense from the B Force.
"....they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves‚ nobody listens."
Well‚ shade always makes for a thrilling reality show and we know it will continue...
So‚ grab the popcorn!