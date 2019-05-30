WATCH | Queen B scores international award & here’s how she celebrated

Bonang Matheba may have to get a bigger trophy cabinet after walking away with yet another international award.

Sis was honoured with the Inspiration and Influence award at the Global Social Awards in Prague, Czech Republic, on Wednesday.

According to organisers the Global Social Awards are held to celebrate "popular figures from the world of social media, which will bring more than 40 influencers from around the world to Prague.”

Bonang arrived in the city a few days ago with her cousin Pinky Girl and was in a relaxed mood as she waited for the winner of her category to be announced.

The categories nominees were reduced throughout the evening until Bonang was announced as one of the two finalists with the most votes.

It was a tense moment but when she won, B burst into a wide grin and did a little dance.

She even gave a small dab as part of the celebration before roaring with laughter.

All the while, Pinky Girl was cheering like she was at a Taylor Swift concert.