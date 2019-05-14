Anger at bombing of councillor

The family of a councillor who escaped with serious burn wounds after his Randfontein, West Rand, home was petrol-bombed are grappling to understand the motive behind the attack.

Festus "Mchini" Matshogo is recovering in hospital with third degree burnwounds. He was home alone when his house in Mohlakeng was attacked in the morning.

A relative who asked not to be named said: "He is still in hospital. We saw him earlier on and he is in a bad condition. The doctors were able to stabilise him but it's touch and go at the moment."

Asked whether the family had an idea why the 58-year-old was attacked, the relative said: "Not at all. We do not know anything about what happened. The police instructed us not to speak to the media because they are still investigating. Aside from that, we really have no clue."

Resident Kagiso Gaanakgomo said they were woken up by sounds of an explosion.

"Initially, we didn't know what that sound was and then I heard my other neighbour shouting for help and saying, 'Mchini's house was on fire'. We rushed outside and found him lying on the ground. They had already taken him out of the house," Gaanakgomo said. He said Matshogo was a good civil servant.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said no arrests had been made while investigations continued.

"While circumstances surrounding this incident as well as a motive are yet to be determined, police can confirm that at least three unused petrol bombs were found at the scene," Makhubele said.

Rand West City spokesperson Tshidiso Tlharipe, said the "unfortunate incident has left the community with rage".