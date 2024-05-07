It's been a harrowing year for South African children so far, and yet our president is more concerned about the plight of Palestinian children as a consequence of the war happening there.
The government wasted more than R1.5m to fly lawyers to The Hague, in defence of Palestine and its children.
While they were dining and pampering Palestinian representative at The Hague in the Netherlands, many children in SA were being killed, maimed, mutilated, raped and dying of hunger in the land of plenty. Who can forget the agonising death of five children in a shack fire in Laudium, Pretoria?
After almost 30 years of ANC misrule, children from poor communities are still being raised in shacks.
Two Eastern Cape women poisoned and killed their children because of acute poverty. In Boksburg, a six-year-old child who lived in an informal settlement with his unemployed parents and brother, was found with part of his genitals cut off. He had been on the streets begging.
Again, four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was raped and her tiny, dismembered body found in a veld at Tamboville, Brakpan. And then there are those poisoned by foreign spaza shops owners.
Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC government are hypocrites to request the international court in The Hague to declare that Israel is in breach of its obligations in terms of the genocide convention, while active genocide is happening in SA.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Charity begins at home Mr President, not in Gaza
Image: Presidency
It's been a harrowing year for South African children so far, and yet our president is more concerned about the plight of Palestinian children as a consequence of the war happening there.
The government wasted more than R1.5m to fly lawyers to The Hague, in defence of Palestine and its children.
While they were dining and pampering Palestinian representative at The Hague in the Netherlands, many children in SA were being killed, maimed, mutilated, raped and dying of hunger in the land of plenty. Who can forget the agonising death of five children in a shack fire in Laudium, Pretoria?
After almost 30 years of ANC misrule, children from poor communities are still being raised in shacks.
Two Eastern Cape women poisoned and killed their children because of acute poverty. In Boksburg, a six-year-old child who lived in an informal settlement with his unemployed parents and brother, was found with part of his genitals cut off. He had been on the streets begging.
Again, four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was raped and her tiny, dismembered body found in a veld at Tamboville, Brakpan. And then there are those poisoned by foreign spaza shops owners.
Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC government are hypocrites to request the international court in The Hague to declare that Israel is in breach of its obligations in terms of the genocide convention, while active genocide is happening in SA.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | For democracy's sake, vote out ANC
ANC files notice to challenge contempt of court order on cadre records
READER LETTER | Are taxpayers funding ANC spin?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos