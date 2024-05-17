Songezo Zibi, we’re not paying a cent more in taxes.
On my way to work, I listened to Zibi of Rise Mzansi outlining his “national growth fund”, which is inspired by former US president Frankin Roosevelt’s "New Deal". As I commuted, I could have sworn it was 2018 again, as President Cyril Ramaphosa sold us his “New Dawn”.
I’m no former editor of the Financial Mail, yet I struggle to see how we’re going to raise R100bn a year for the next three years. That is essentially the police’s budget. Zibi advertises his fund through “short-term taxes” and a “wealth tax on the richest 1%”.
During his tenure in corporate, did he not hear that there are just 7-million taxpayers in SA, that are squeezed more and more after each national budget?
While Zibi moulds himself into Ramaphosa 2.0, as a taxpayer let me tell him this – I’m not paying a dime more in taxes. Your ANC-lite policies definitely won’t see the 2026 elections.
Nomsa Mbhedu, Parktown
READER LETTER | SA's small tax base cannot be squeezed more
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
