×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Malema has a beef with Cyril, not the ANC

04 March 2024 - 13:40
EFF leader Julius Malema during an interview with podcaster Rams Mabote on Taking the Rams by the Horn podcast with Sowetanlive discussing corruption, ANC and the upcoming elections.
EFF leader Julius Malema during an interview with podcaster Rams Mabote on Taking the Rams by the Horn podcast with Sowetanlive discussing corruption, ANC and the upcoming elections.
Image: Thulani Mbele

leader Julius Sello Malema says the party can only go into coalition with the ANC if President Cyril Ramaphosa is not part of the governing party. Why? According to Malema, Ramaphosa is an agent of white monopoly capital. We've heard that before.

In other words, Juju is telling the governing party to get rid of its president if it wants to go into a coalition with it, should there be such a need, after elections. No, he is not telling it, he is commanding it.

It's an open secret that Malema does not like Ramaphosa. Why? Because the ANC president was part of the disciplinary committee that expelled him from the governing party. He has never forgiven him ever since.

However, Malema cannot dictate to another political party to get rid of its leader. That's bullying and he knows it. Actually, what he is doing is a ploy to discredit the ANC president. Will it work? There is no easy answer.

Chaos ensues at another Sopa — and EFF is at the centre again

Another state of the province address descended into chaos in less than a week, with the EFF again smack in the middle of the disruption.
News
1 week ago

At local government level, particularly in Gauteng, EFF is in coalition with the ANC. It seems Malema has no problem with the ANC per se but with Ramaphosa. Otherwise, why allow coalition with the ANC at the local government but make a condition at national level? It does not make sense.

But here is an interesting thing: the ANC has indicated that it does not want to go to bed with the EFF.  It has made its stance clear.

Malema is close to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile. Clearly, he would be comfortable to work with Mashatile. There is a view that the governing party's deputy president is open to having a coalition with the EFF.

I'm waiting for the governing party's response to Malema's statement. I'd like to hear their take on this matter. However, I doubt if it will respond. There is no need. But anything is possible in politics, especially during the silly season of elections.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso

READER LETTER | Malema a hypocrite par excellence

During election season, populists always try to draw attention and in most instances they use misinformation to mislead people. Populism promotes a ...
Opinion
3 months ago

READER LETTER | SA won't listen to EFF's tired race gospel any more

Early this year, Mzwanele Manyi left ATM and joined the EFF. He was parachuted to parliament. A few weeks ago, the former public protector Busisiwe ...
Opinion
3 months ago

READER LETTER | SA doesn't need howlers, stone throwers like EFF

Every society has its naysayers, the howlers like the EFF, the stone throwers in every situation, but when all is said and done, what is the ...
Opinion
6 months ago

READER LETTER | Dirty politicians plundering SA

South Africans must just forget about a positive future under this government.
Opinion
4 months ago

READER LETTER | Our leaders are not transparent

Our nation is preparing for a general election in 2024, an event whose trajectory is frightening.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

READER LETTER | SA deserves free and fair elections

It’s just a few months until the elections, and EFF leader Julius Malema is making big strides not only in SA but also on the continent.
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court