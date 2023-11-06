READER LETTER | SA won't listen to EFF's tired race gospel any more

Early this year, Mzwanele Manyi left ATM and joined the EFF. He was parachuted to parliament. A few weeks ago, the former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also joined the red berets.

She is now amember of parliament. What criteria did the third-most powerful party in the country use to take the duo to parliament? The EFF subscribes to socialism. But what does it stands for?

Expropriation of land without compensation? What about nation building and social cohesion? I’m not really sure. But I hope Julius Malema’s party knows what it stands for.

Last week, the nation celebrated the Springboks world cup victory. During the Rugby World Cup, the Bokke were underdogs but defended the coveted cup. Their win against the All Blacks was inspiring. The nation is super proud of our rugby boys.

In the same week, EFF’s Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stood before parliament and poured cold water over the nation’s celebration of the Springboks world cup win, saying the “celebrations are superficial”.

Ndlozi went on and on. The EFF’s former spokesperson’s speech in parliament was shallow and disappointing. He played the race card and blasted blacks for celebrating “white victory”.

I’m glad the red beretsare not the governing party.According to Ndlozi, black peoplewere not supposed to celebrate the oks’ world cup victory. Why? Because the national rugby team remains untransformed and dominated by whites. So, blacks should not have joined other races in celebrating the rugby team’s world cup victory. Wow! Ndlozi will lecture us about racism in this country, as if we know nothing about it. But I’m sure the nation won’t listen to the red berets’ race gospel.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso