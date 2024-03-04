FREE TO READ | Don't delay, your autumn DIY projects are calling

In this issue of EasyDIY we take a look at creating great indoor and outdoor spaces. Our experts share tips on revamping your home office, why investing in outdoor upgrades can increase your return on investment, and why you should be looking at brighter colours while you're doing that, and we also share how to properly install a slate roof.

We have a roundup of DIY products that are must-haves to make your life easier.

If you're looking to create indoor spaces that makes your home stand out, we have tips for grand entrances that make a bold statement and we share futuristic room designs for innovative and nostalgic nods to the past.

We also provide tips for keeping your home and family safe while using alternative lighting and heating solutions.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):