×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Living

FREE TO READ | Don't delay, your autumn DIY projects are calling

EasyDIY magazine takes on your spaces, both indoors and outdoors, offering bold statements and colour options, and tips for home offices

04 March 2024 - 12:59
The EasyDIY autumn issue provides plenty of inspiration for the home.
The EasyDIY autumn issue provides plenty of inspiration for the home.
Image: Sowetan/123RF/nsdefender

In this issue of EasyDIY we take a look at creating great indoor and outdoor spaces. Our experts share tips on revamping your home office, why investing in outdoor upgrades can increase your return on investment, and why you should be looking at brighter colours while you're doing that, and we also share how to properly install a slate roof.

We have a roundup of DIY products that are must-haves to make your life easier.

If you're looking to create indoor spaces that makes your home stand out, we have tips for grand entrances that make a bold statement and we share futuristic room designs for innovative and nostalgic nods to the past.

We also provide tips for keeping your home and family safe while using alternative lighting and heating solutions.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

FREE TO READ | EasyDIY magazine offers tips for a summer makeover

Changing up your spaces will give you that seasonal vibe ahead of and into the new year
S Mag
2 months ago

FREE TO READ | Get cracking with your spring DIY

From painting to power generation, design to gardening, it's the perfect time to prepare for the season
S Mag
5 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court