Every society has its naysayers, the howlers like the EFF, the stone throwers in every situation, but when all is said and done, what is the negativity good for?
What do these opposition parties have to offer apart from their daily attacks on the ruling party? What are they contributing to life in SA, except, maybe, being cracks in the wall that threatens to collapse it! Their criticism of the ruling party has turned out to word count which SA doesn’t need at the moment.
South Africans are also tired of these so-called political analysts, experts, and armchair critics. What do they bring to the table apart from playing the shame the ANC game?
Yes, the ANC is filled with thieves of note. And its lack of willing and capable leadership ultimately leads our entire country to discontentment and disillusionment!
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | SA doesn't need howlers, stone throwers like EFF
