×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SA doesn't need howlers, stone throwers like EFF

By READER LETTER - 05 September 2023 - 08:10
EFF supporters are shown at the party's ten-year anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in this July 29 2023. File photo.
EFF supporters are shown at the party's ten-year anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in this July 29 2023. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Every society has its naysayers, the howlers like the EFF, the stone throwers in every situation, but when all is said and done, what is the negativity good for?

What do these opposition parties have to offer apart from their daily attacks on the ruling party? What are they contributing to life in SA, except, maybe, being cracks in the wall that threatens to collapse it! Their criticism of the ruling party has turned out to word count which SA doesn’t need at the moment.

South Africans are also tired of these so-called political analysts, experts, and armchair critics. What do they bring to the table apart from playing the shame the ANC game?

Yes, the ANC is filled with thieves of note. And its lack of willing and capable leadership ultimately leads our entire country to discontentment and disillusionment!

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building