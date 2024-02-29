Those who believe that Jacob Zuma’s MK Party could turn the economy of the country around by haphazardly expropriating land without compensation, nationalising mines and the SA Reserve Bank, need their heads examined.
Why did Zuma fail to implement the above when he was president of the ANC and the country for “nine wasted years” as he had 95% support from the NEC? Zuma had total control of the ANC and the government, but he failed to use the opportunity to amend the constitution.
But he and his associates tell the people of SA that if his party receives a two-thirds majority, it will amend the constitution to expropriate land without compensation. It is unfortunate that the poor black masses do not realise that Zuma and his associates are lying to them.
The main goal of the MK Party is to return former ANC crooks and thieves to parliament, provincial legislatures and municipalities because the “wells” are drying up for some crooks and thieves. Period. What will happen with the MK Party when Jacob Zuma goes? Or perhaps it could become the new “ANC” as Zuma and his associates believe it will receive a two-thirds majority in the elections.
I hope this time around the ANC will have learnt a lesson not to protect alleged crooks and thieves for the sake of unity. A thief is a thief irrespective of motive. – Xokola N’wankavangeri
READER LETTER | Zuma and his friends are lying to us
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Those who believe that Jacob Zuma’s MK Party could turn the economy of the country around by haphazardly expropriating land without compensation, nationalising mines and the SA Reserve Bank, need their heads examined.
Why did Zuma fail to implement the above when he was president of the ANC and the country for “nine wasted years” as he had 95% support from the NEC? Zuma had total control of the ANC and the government, but he failed to use the opportunity to amend the constitution.
But he and his associates tell the people of SA that if his party receives a two-thirds majority, it will amend the constitution to expropriate land without compensation. It is unfortunate that the poor black masses do not realise that Zuma and his associates are lying to them.
The main goal of the MK Party is to return former ANC crooks and thieves to parliament, provincial legislatures and municipalities because the “wells” are drying up for some crooks and thieves. Period. What will happen with the MK Party when Jacob Zuma goes? Or perhaps it could become the new “ANC” as Zuma and his associates believe it will receive a two-thirds majority in the elections.
I hope this time around the ANC will have learnt a lesson not to protect alleged crooks and thieves for the sake of unity. A thief is a thief irrespective of motive. – Xokola N’wankavangeri
READER LETTER | MK party is all about Zuma's family, associates
READER LETTER | Zuma's supporters should wake up, smell the coffee
READER LETTER | Exit of tainted flock cause of joy
SIPHAMANDLA ZONDI | MK Party wants to implement ANC policies, resolutions and plans outside the governing party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos