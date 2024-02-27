×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Do rallies reflect party’s popularity?

27 February 2024 - 12:50
A general view of as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the African National Congress Election Manifesto launch in Durban, South Africa, February 24, 2024.
A general view of as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his speech at the African National Congress Election Manifesto launch in Durban, South Africa, February 24, 2024.
Image: ROGAN WARD

The political landscape in SA is undeniably captivating, with recent events shedding light on the dynamics of public support and engagement. The turnout at political rallies has sparked much discussion, prompting questions about the true implications of these massive gatherings.

The recent spectacle at the Moses Mabhida stadium, where the ANC proudly presented its election manifesto to a sea of enthusiastic supporters, was a sight to behold. The sheer numbers in attendance raise the question: does this reflect the genuine popularity of the party, or could there be darker forces at play behind such a show of support?

Similarly, the EFFs rally, which drew significant crowds just a week before, adds another layer of intrigue to the political landscape. Are these rallies drawing from the same pool of supporters, indicating a shared base among the ANC and EFF, or do they each have a broad and diverse catchment area of their own?

What some political parties promise ahead of elections

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having announced May 29 as voting day;here is a summary of what some political parties are offering in their ...
News
6 days ago

As if the political arena wasnt already bustling with activity, the emergence of uMkhonto Wesizwe and the enduring presence of Inkatha (Freedom Party) further complicate the narrative. These additional players bring new perspectives, ideologies and allegiances into the mix, creating a multifaceted tapestry of political engagement in SA.

With each party vying for the attention and support of the electorate, the competition is heating up, promising an exciting and unpredictable journey ahead as the country navigates the complexities of its democratic process.

As voters weigh their options and parties vie for their allegiance, the true test lies in the ability of these political entities to connect with the hearts and minds of the people they aim to represent. Maybe the Tintswalo's will have the last laugh.

Mpilo Moyo, email

MASILO LEPURU | Important for political parties to explain their ideas on national question

The reputed African philosopher Odera Oruka sparked a famous debate on the nature of African philosophy following his essay entitled “Four Trends in ...
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Lesufi and ANC clueless about demands of healthcare

Listening to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in his state of the province address, telling us that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the NHI bill ...
Opinion
6 days ago

SOWETAN | Jobs pledge must be genuine

Jobs, jobs, jobs – the election season is now in full swing, with the unemployment crisis fast becoming one of the key issues that the battle for ...
Opinion
2 days ago

SOWETAN | Your vote counts, vote in elections

In the last national and provincial elections in 2019, 26.7-million people were registered to vote and only 17-million votes were cast, with the ...
Opinion
6 days ago

VISVIN REDDY | How corporate interests shape SA's political system

SA has long struggled to reconcile its history of exclusion and inequality with its aspirations for equality and democracy.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism