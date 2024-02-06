It’s just a few months until the elections, and EFF leader Julius Malema is making big strides not only in SA but also on the continent.
A few weeks ago he was invited to give a speech in Kenya. Recently, a video circulated on WhatsApp where he was seen posing in Ghana enjoying a warm welcome. Some entrepreneurial ladies, seizing the opportunity to advertise their trade in traditional African regalia, offered him a blue shirt which they helped him to try on.
Excitedly, they exclaimed this was an expression of Pan-Africanism and the two men who were also there told Malema there were other patterns available, obviously hoping this would open opportunities for trade between SA and Ghana.
So far it seems there are three political parties who are hoping for an outright win – the ANC, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In the interest of democracy, let us all remember that once we lose our focus, we all stand to lose and we will end up regretting allowing our egos to ruin things for us and our future generations. So please, let us have another free and fair election with no threats of violence or intimidation. May the best party win.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | SA deserves free and fair elections
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
It’s just a few months until the elections, and EFF leader Julius Malema is making big strides not only in SA but also on the continent.
A few weeks ago he was invited to give a speech in Kenya. Recently, a video circulated on WhatsApp where he was seen posing in Ghana enjoying a warm welcome. Some entrepreneurial ladies, seizing the opportunity to advertise their trade in traditional African regalia, offered him a blue shirt which they helped him to try on.
Excitedly, they exclaimed this was an expression of Pan-Africanism and the two men who were also there told Malema there were other patterns available, obviously hoping this would open opportunities for trade between SA and Ghana.
So far it seems there are three political parties who are hoping for an outright win – the ANC, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In the interest of democracy, let us all remember that once we lose our focus, we all stand to lose and we will end up regretting allowing our egos to ruin things for us and our future generations. So please, let us have another free and fair election with no threats of violence or intimidation. May the best party win.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Delinquent ANC no longer fit for purpose
READER LETTER | Ban influencers, filming exercises from gyms
READER LETTER | Water is precious and needs to be preserved
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos