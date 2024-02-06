×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | SA deserves free and fair elections

06 February 2024 - 12:32
ballot paper.
ballot paper.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo

It’s just a few months until the elections, and EFF leader Julius Malema is making big strides not only in SA but also on the continent.

A few weeks ago he was invited to give a speech in Kenya. Recently, a video circulated on WhatsApp where he was seen posing in Ghana enjoying a warm welcome. Some entrepreneurial ladies, seizing the opportunity to advertise their trade in traditional African regalia, offered him a blue shirt which they helped him to try on.

Excitedly, they exclaimed this was an expression of Pan-Africanism and the two men who were also there told Malema there were other patterns available, obviously hoping this would open opportunities for trade between SA and Ghana.

So far it seems there are three political parties who are hoping for an outright win – the ANC, the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. In the interest of democracy, let us all remember that once we lose our focus, we all stand to lose and we will end up regretting allowing our egos to ruin things for us and our future generations. So please, let us have another free and fair election with no threats of violence or intimidation. May the best party win.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Delinquent ANC no longer fit for purpose

The rules of tough love are relentless in their quest to bring sanity to a delinquent party.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ban influencers, filming exercises from gyms

A gym in Melbourne has banned tripods for selfies and filming, and the world has ended – well, at least for some people.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Water is precious and needs to be preserved

Water is life and it’s priceless. Life on earth depends on water for survival. Water knows no boundaries and as it flows over the earth’s surface, it ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge