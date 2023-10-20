×

Letters

READER LETTER | Coalition can take country forward

20 October 2023 - 09:50
Stock photo.
I hope all political parties realise that the survival of SA depends on the choices they make in the upcoming national elections. Those choices will crucially determine whether we will still have a country after the elections or we will be joining other Africans in our continent who, after gaining independence, became stateless immigrants scattered all over the world searching for whatever means of survival they might find out there, because of their unshaken, stubborn adherence to their policies and ideologies.

One political analyst believes a coalition government between the ANC and the DA could work because of their long experience in government and that is a very important point. But he goes on to say the DA and the ANC are like oil and water, they will never mix because of their divergent policies.

This is where the solution lies; compromise must become the most important determinant of whether we will sacrifice our country at the altar of policies and ideologies or look at the bigger picture of salvaging our country from total destruction and moving towards a new dawn of growth and prosperity for our heritage, the country we have loved and owned allegiance to all our lives.

Personally, I believe the ANC, DA and ActionSA could take the country to a new world of economic growth, peace and stability as a ruling coalition. May the best party win.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

