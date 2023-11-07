READER LETTER | DA, ANC must join forces to save SA

As long as we are prepared to perpetuate the mentality of always looking at life as one race seeking to dominate over other races, we will never achieve anything valuable in our lives, because there will always be a diversity of races and cultures in this world.

There is no wisdom in being stuck in the past, however painful it might have been. The Struggle for liberation from that painful past by many African countries has achieved nothing much. The suffering has become worse, with those in power in the liberated countries engaging in all kinds of corruption, accumulating excessive amounts of wealth for themselves, families and friends to the exclusion of everyone else.

Abject poverty for the masses becomes the norm, which leads to emigration to other countries; as we have seen with the millions flocking into SA and thousands dying in the Mediterranean Sea as they flee their countries in the hope of a better life, because the liberation project has miscarried.

So, it would help to save this country if the ANC and the DA could forget about long-held stereotypes in the coming months and focus their attention on doing everything necessary to save SA from collapse. Of course, the constitution has to be amended.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand