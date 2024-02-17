DA unveils 'rescue plan for SA' on lawns of Union Buildings

The DA on Saturday launched its election manifesto on the lawns of the Union Buildings from which President Cyril Ramaphosa runs his government.
This, party leader John Steenhuisen said, was intentional and a clear message that the ANC’s time was up and that the DA was ready to take over government.
Steenhuisen told thousands of DA supporters that for the first time since 1994 there was an indication the ANC's support was likely to dip below 50%.
The party’s promises contained in the manifesto were therefore not just “pie in the sky” but tangible achievements the incoming DA government would put into action, he said.
“Our meeting here today is no accident. Our meeting here today is a signal of intent. The DA is launching our 2024 election manifesto from the Union Buildings to send a clear message that in this election, we are in it to win it.”.
He said the DA was launching its manifesto there to show it wanted to rescue the “Union Buildings from the clutches of a corrupt government, and restore them to their rightful place as a symbol of pride for all South Africans”.
The DA, should it take over government, promises to create two million new jobs, end load-shedding and water-shedding, halve the rate of violent crime, including murder, attempted murder and gender-based violence, crush corruption by abolishing cadre deployment in favour of merit-based appointments and establish a capable state that delivers for all, lift six million people out of poverty, triple the number of grade 4 pupils who can read for meaning and ensure quality health care for all, irrespective of economic status.
This is the message the DA will be taking to communities as they criss-cross the country during the campaign season.
“Unlike most other parties contesting this election, the DA’s rescue plan for South Africa is not pie in the sky,” said Steenhuisen.
“Frankly, it is easy for parties that have no track record in government to get on a stage and read out a list of impossible promises that they know can never be delivered. But South Africans are tired of empty promises. They are tired of hearing about bullet trains when the trains they used to take no longer run.”
A confident Steenhuisen said in previous elections since 1994, everyone knew the ANC would win and the only question was by how much.
As a result, in every previous election, the DA’s primary task had been to consolidate the strongest possible opposition to the ANC “to prevent the worst from happening to our beloved country”.
“But all of that changes, today. Today, we embark down a new path, and towards a new objective,” he said.
“In this election, the DA is not going to oppose the ANC. In this election, the DA is going to defeat the ANC. For the first time in our democratic history, support for the ANC is set to crash well below 50%.”
The ANC, he said, was a party in “terminal decline” and being “ripped to shreds from all sides”.
“The ANC was already on its knees when Jacob Zuma’s MK Party entered the fray. As we speak, MK is devouring millions of ANC votes, he said.
“And the ANC only has one man to blame for its demise: Cyril Ramaphosa, who, for decades, did everything in his power to enable and protect Zuma. Ramaphosa even freed over 15,000 criminals just to keep Zuma out of prison. That is why I am proud today to launch the DA’s rescue plan for South Africa, our manifesto for the historic 2024 election.”
TimesLIVE
DA unveils 'rescue plan for SA' on lawns of Union Buildings
Image: Frennie Shivambu
The DA on Saturday launched its election manifesto on the lawns of the Union Buildings from which President Cyril Ramaphosa runs his government.
This, party leader John Steenhuisen said, was intentional and a clear message that the ANC’s time was up and that the DA was ready to take over government.
Steenhuisen told thousands of DA supporters that for the first time since 1994 there was an indication the ANC's support was likely to dip below 50%.
The party’s promises contained in the manifesto were therefore not just “pie in the sky” but tangible achievements the incoming DA government would put into action, he said.
“Our meeting here today is no accident. Our meeting here today is a signal of intent. The DA is launching our 2024 election manifesto from the Union Buildings to send a clear message that in this election, we are in it to win it.”.
He said the DA was launching its manifesto there to show it wanted to rescue the “Union Buildings from the clutches of a corrupt government, and restore them to their rightful place as a symbol of pride for all South Africans”.
The DA, should it take over government, promises to create two million new jobs, end load-shedding and water-shedding, halve the rate of violent crime, including murder, attempted murder and gender-based violence, crush corruption by abolishing cadre deployment in favour of merit-based appointments and establish a capable state that delivers for all, lift six million people out of poverty, triple the number of grade 4 pupils who can read for meaning and ensure quality health care for all, irrespective of economic status.
This is the message the DA will be taking to communities as they criss-cross the country during the campaign season.
“Unlike most other parties contesting this election, the DA’s rescue plan for South Africa is not pie in the sky,” said Steenhuisen.
“Frankly, it is easy for parties that have no track record in government to get on a stage and read out a list of impossible promises that they know can never be delivered. But South Africans are tired of empty promises. They are tired of hearing about bullet trains when the trains they used to take no longer run.”
A confident Steenhuisen said in previous elections since 1994, everyone knew the ANC would win and the only question was by how much.
As a result, in every previous election, the DA’s primary task had been to consolidate the strongest possible opposition to the ANC “to prevent the worst from happening to our beloved country”.
“But all of that changes, today. Today, we embark down a new path, and towards a new objective,” he said.
“In this election, the DA is not going to oppose the ANC. In this election, the DA is going to defeat the ANC. For the first time in our democratic history, support for the ANC is set to crash well below 50%.”
The ANC, he said, was a party in “terminal decline” and being “ripped to shreds from all sides”.
“The ANC was already on its knees when Jacob Zuma’s MK Party entered the fray. As we speak, MK is devouring millions of ANC votes, he said.
“And the ANC only has one man to blame for its demise: Cyril Ramaphosa, who, for decades, did everything in his power to enable and protect Zuma. Ramaphosa even freed over 15,000 criminals just to keep Zuma out of prison. That is why I am proud today to launch the DA’s rescue plan for South Africa, our manifesto for the historic 2024 election.”
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa is ashamed of his record in government, says DA chief whip
Ramaphosa buying ANC time by delaying election date — Malema
Splitsville for ANC and EFF in eThekwini
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos