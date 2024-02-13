×

South Africa

Ramaphosa betrayed Tintswalo, says Steenhuisen

13 February 2024 - 14:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he never claimed perfection, but they are further ahead than any city or province in terms of governance. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration betrayed “Tintswalo” and her dream.

In his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa narrated an analogy of Tintswalo, a child born at the dawn of South Africa's democracy in 1994 who benefited from the ANC government’s policies — from free primary healthcare to free education, water, electrified homes and welfare grants.

But Steenhuisen, continuing the story of Tintswalo in parliament, listed some of South Africa’s growing problems — load-shedding, unemployment, crime and corruption and their impact on her life and those of millions of citizens.

“There is no doubt the South Africa she grew up in after 1994, was a hopeful place,” said Steenhuisen. “It was a place built on the South African dream: the promise that her life would be better than the life of her parents, and that her children’s lives would be better still.”

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa only told the story of Tintswalo’s start in life during the 1990s and the 2000s.

